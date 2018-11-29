Angola: First Lady Committed to Pediatric HIV Eradication

Luanda — Angola's first lady Ana Dias Lourenço pledged Thursday in Luanda to do everything to ensure that all Angolan children are born HIV-free and HIV-positive pregnant women receive treatment for the prevention of mother-to-child transmission.

The UNAIDS statistics indicate that in 2017 there were 5,500 children born with HIV in Angola and 27,000 children aged from 0-14 years of age were living with HIV.

The transmission rate was estimated at 26 percent (26 infants infected with HIV are born at every 100 babies born).

Ana Dias Lourenço was addressing a presentation of the Free Sunrise to Shine (Nascer livre para brilhar)" campaign that will be launched on Saturday, December 1, in eastern Moxico province.

The move is meant to raise awareness and focus on the problems experienced by all the countries of the continent as well as reinforce political commitment of the African Nations.

The three-year campaign aims to end pediatric or child AIDS by 2030, as part of the African countries commitment assumed at the twentieth General Assembly of the Organisation of the First African Ladies, held in Ethiopia this year.

It was decided that all first ladies would publicise the campaigns in their respective countries.

Angola remains among the 21 priority countries for the implementation of the "Comprehensive Plan to Eliminate New HIV Infections in Children by 2015 and Keep Their Mothers alive" due to the low coverage of prevention and pediatrics services.