Rwanda: Kagame in Argentina for G20 Summit

Photo: G20 Argentina/Flickr

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Argentina for the G20 Summit.

President Paul Kagame on Thursday arrived in Buenos Aires, Argentina for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Kagame is attending the meeting at the invitation of his Argentine counterpart, President Mauricio Macri.

Kagame is the Chairperson of the African Union.

G20 is an international forum for the governments and central bank governors from 19 countries of the world's largest economies and the European Union Commission.

The organisation came into existence in 1999 with the aim to discuss policy regarding the promotion of international financial stability,

The members include; Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

At the summit, President Kagame is expected to speak at a working lunch on a session dubbed "Putting People First" discussing technology, youth jobs and women's empowerment.

This year's summit is held under the theme 'Building Consensus for Fair and Sustainable Development.

Non-members attending the summit include countries chairing key regional groupings like African Union (Rwanda), Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Singapore), New Partnership for Africa's Development (Senegal), and Caribbean Community and Common Market (Jamaica).

On the sidelines of the summit, Kagame is scheduled to hold a tripartite meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and President Macky Sall of Senegal, as the Chair of the NEPAD Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee.

Among the key aspects where Africa will feature at the G20 summit include increasing the continent's level of engagement with the G20, strengthening G20's commitments to Africa's Agenda 2063, and stronger integration of African economies in the global economy.