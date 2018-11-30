Rwanda: Kigali Principles an African Mechanism to Solve Continental Conflicts Better - Sezibera

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Richard Sezibera on Wednesday said the Kigali Principles are a good instrument that can help the continent to effectively mitigate conflicts on its territory.

The Kigali Principles on the Protection of Civilians are 18 recommendations adopted in May 2015, as a set of best practices to enhance implementation of civilian protection during times of conflict.

Sezibera was speaking at a public lecture in Kigali where experts discussed challenges and perspectives on protection of civilians under the Kigali Principles recommendations, which provide a blueprint to strengthen the international community's commitment to effectively protect civilians.

He noted that as the world changes, so is the nature of conflict. He emphasized that the Kigali Principles are part of the current evolution of thinking.

"We cannot live as if the world around us has not changed," Sezibera said. The conversation [on the Kigali Principles] is important particularly for Africa, he said, not because Africa has the majority of conflicts in the world.

"There more conflicts outside Africa than in Africa. But Africa, for a long time, has been outsourcing the management of our conflicts. So, if there are conflicts in Europe, the Europeans manage them. If it is in Latin America, the South Americans manage them and in Asia, the Asians manage them. But in Africa we outsource them [conflict managers]," Sezibera said.

"And therefore, the world sees us as a continent of conflict. That has to change, and that is changing. And that is why, certainly, on our continent, it cannot be business as usual. The Kigali Principles are important in showing that when we manage our own conflicts we will do so with sensitivity, commitment, and especially the determination to protect our own citizens in case of conflict."

Sezibera also noted that the dialogue was consistent with the vision of the government of Rwanda when it comes to protection of civilians, among others. "The Kigali Principles although non-binding are a critical step in the right direction."

Panelists included Gen. Patrick Nyamvumba, Chief of Defence Staff of Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) and Dr Francois Masabo, acting director general of the Centre for Conflict Management (CCM).

Nyamvumba who from 2009 to 2013 served in Sudan as Force Commander of the AU-UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur, elaborated how the Kigali Principles enhance the protection of civilian mandate.

The Kigali Principles establish that protection of civilians is the core function of peacekeeping and that effective protection of civilians requires properly trained troops, adequate equipment, and a strong political commitment.

They represent a shared commitment by signatories to strengthen efforts in peacekeeping operations to address the terrible plight that civilians continue to endure in armed conflicts.

Nyamvumba explained that in coming up with these principles, the idea was that as long as people live there will be conflict and depending on its nature, when there is need to involve peacekeepers, there are certain principles that must be made clear while considering the changing nature of conflict.

Nyamvumba said: "Where we are now today, without protection of civilians, the whole purpose of having a peace keeping mission does not make sense. I appeal to all other countries that have not signed up to the Kigali Principles, that they remain voluntary, but they are a very good tool to work with in preserving human life."

Masabo said: "These Kigali Principles help, really, to give sense to all other mechanisms. The life of people is in the centre of these operations or mechanisms and we [need to] shift from state centered action to people centered action.

"Kigali Principles I think take into consideration this new focus in peace support operations."

According to Dr Jean Paul Kimonyo, advisor in the office of the President in charge of NEPAD and APRM, the Kigali Principles are more than common sense principles.

He said: "They are written in a certain style that is not the usual UN style; very clear. Written by people who have been on ground and know what they are talking about. They are thorough, intelligent."

The dialogue on Wednesday was convened by the International Committee of the Red Cross country delegation as part of its Global Research and Debate Cycles.