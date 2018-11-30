Rwanda: Kigali City Secures Rwf2.5 Billion to Contain Nyabugogo Floods

The City of Kigali is one of the four public institutions that have received grants to promote green initiatives and help mitigate the effects of climate change.

The four institutions, along with a private firm, received a combined Rwf5.2 billion from Rwanda's green fund, the Fund for the Environment and Climate Change (Fonerwa).

The winners received their cheques on Wednesday evening on the margins of the ongoing African Green Growth Summit in Kigali.

The City of Kigali received Rwf2.5 billion to implement a flood water management project in the Nyabugogo catchment, while the Local Administrative Entities Development Agency (LODA) received Rwf863 million for the implementation of River Nyabarongo ecosystem rehabilitation project.

The news will come as a relief to those who live or work around the Nyabugogo area, which has for years been ravaged by floods whenever River Nyabarongo broke its banks.

Other recipients are the Rwanda National Police, which received Rwf865 million for a project designed to help reduce on the use of firewood, while Rwanda Agriculture Board won Rwf780 million to invest in the greening aspect of the Girinka cattle-stocking programme.

Ampersand, a German electric vehicle startup, which has manufactured the electric motorcycle e-Moto, that is being piloted in Rwanda, received Rwf190 million to help it further advance its e-mobility innovations.

Officials said the grants are largely aimed at promoting green growth initiatives.