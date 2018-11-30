Nigeria: Stephanie Linus Offers Free Medical Surgery to Women

Stephanie Linus foundation, Extended Hands Foundation, gives free medical surgery to twenty five women living with Vesico Vaginal Fistula(VVF).

The actress raised awarness about Vesico Vaginal Fistula in her movie,Dry,in 2015. The movie was a recipent of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards Best Overall Movie, Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Young Actor and Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Nigerian Film.

The foundation has completed the successful repair of twenty-five Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) patients at the Maryam Abacha Woman and Children hospital at Sultan Bello road, Sokoto.