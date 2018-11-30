Nigeria: Buhari Departs for Chad to Discuss Solutions to Insurgency

Photo: MBuhari/Twitter

President Muhammadu Buhari has sought urgent measures by leaders of the Lake Chad Basin Commission states to halt the resurgence in attacks by Boko Haram.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja for N'Djamena, Chad to chair a consultation forum of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC).

Buhari will be meeting five other African presidents to review the security situation in the region and intensify efforts to curb insurgency.

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said the presidents would discuss and adopt measures to enhance the capacity of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to tackle the Boko Haram insurgency group and other security challenges in the areas.

"The MNJTF and the national operations of the affected countries have appreciably degraded the capacity of Boko Haram terrorists, although the insurgents still retain the capacity to attack isolated targets in desperate search for supplies," Femi Adeshina said in a statement on Wednesday.

The presidents of the LCBC member countries of Chad, Cameroon, Niger and the Central African Republic have been invited to attend the meeting while the President of Benin Republic Patrice Talon, whose heads the troop-contributing country, was also invited to attend the meeting.