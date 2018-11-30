Rwanda: Kigali Duathlon Competition Set for December 16

Rwanda Triathlon Federation has confirmed December 16 as the date for the 2018 Kigali Duathlon competition.

Duathlon is a multiple-stage sport that involves the completion of two continuous disciplines.

While many variations of the sport exist, Duathlon, in its most popular form, involves cycling and running in immediate succession over various distances.

Kigali Duathlon competition is a part of the National Multisport Championship, which was launched earlier this year.

Participants will cover a distance of 5 kilometres running before switching to 20 kilometres of bicycle riding then conclude the competition with another 2.5km of running.

The competition will start and end at Kigali Convention Centre.

According to Ida-Alexandra Humuza, the Vice President of the triathlon body, over 40 athletes are expected to turn up for the one-day competition.

"The race is open to individual relay and mixed team relay. It will be a good time to prepare our multisport athletes ahead of the 2019 International African Cup Duathlon, which will be hosted in Rwanda in September," said Humuza.

The continental showpiece will be organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Culture and the African Triathlon Union.

Meanwhile, Rwanda Triathlon Federation president Alexis Mbaraga was last week elected as a member of the Africa Triathlon Union Executive Board during its general assembly in Egypt.

He will be in charge of the East Africa region.