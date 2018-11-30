30 November 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Alibaba Writes Open Letter to Buhari, Calls for Enabling Environment

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sunday Ehigiator

Veteran comedian, TV host and brand influencer, Alibaba, recently called on President Muhammadu Buhari to create an enabling environment and enact policies that will promote the arts sector.

The open letter which he posted on his Instagram page reads thus: "like we told those before you, Mr. president, we don't need you to give us money, just provide the enabling environment, and we will be the ones to give you money.

"Let the government make a deliberate attempt to promote the arts. Piracy laws, structure for enforcement of those laws, film villages, museums, cinemas, promotion of culture and tourism just like you promote crude oil, then we will show you the money.

"Sir, see all these meetings you are having, we have held them before, plus several breakout sessions only to be forgotten and remembered just at the dawn of another election".

Nigeria

Nigeria Plans Selling Electricity to Burkina Faso

Nigeria is planning to supply electricity to Burkina Faso, a West African country, amid cries of acute power deficit by… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.