30 November 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigerian Students Shine At Global Robotics Contest

Students of Taqwa Private Schools in Ifako-Ijaiye, Agege, Lagos have made Nigeria proud at the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) 2018 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The nation's representatives shone, placing 16th position in a contest involving 63,000 nations globally. They had come tops in the national junior cadre to merit the representation.

Addressing newsmen on arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, the institution's Robotics coach and leader of delegation, Ali Abdullahi, stated that Taqwa fared well at the event with the theme, Food Matters.

He said their project centred on hydrophonics - soil farming (science of growing plants in nutrients solution without using soil). "Participants designed robots that will assist human in food production, distribution and security. It is about how we grow and distribute food and also how we secure food," Abdullahi noted.

He appealed to the federal government to boost research in robotics and prioritise robotics education. "With it, education grows faster and quicker. In other climes, students are being sponsored by the Ministry of Education, whether you are from the private or public schools."

