Zimbabwe: MDC Crowd Hounds 'Sell Out' Mudzuri Off Stage, Party VP Rescued By Security

Photo: New Zimbabwe

MDC deputy president Elias Mudzuri, in white, being rescued from party supporters.

MDC deputy president Elias Mudzuri was Thursday forced to abandon a party event when angry supporters booed him off stage and followed him to his car hurling insults at him for allegedly selling out.

Mudzuri early this week infuriated his MDC colleagues when he defiantly attended a State House event in which parliament’s presiding officers were being introduced to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Video images of his juniors Murisi Zvidzai and Charlton Hwende scolding him in front of journalists went viral on social media.

He later defended his actions.

But his first encounter with party followers on Thursday ended in turmoil when they hurled unprintable insults at him for allegedly selling out.

The incident happened during introductions by the party’s leadership to a giant MDC crowd that had heeded party leader Nelson Chamisa’s calls for a march to demand the formation of a transitional authority in the country to mitigate alleged vote fraud by the incumbent.

When Mudzuri stood up with the micro-phone in his hands, ready to speak, party supporters shouted him down before he could even say anything.

He was whisked away by MDC security when it all looked too dangerous for him to remain at the Africa Unity Square event.

Mudzuri is seen as harbouring party presidential ambitions and is among party hawks said to be planning on springing up a challenge against Chamisa when the main opposition convenes its elective congress sometime next year.

His experience on Thursday is sure to impact negatively on his ambitions.