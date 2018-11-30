Kenya: Amos Kigadi Wins SJAK September Award

Vihiga United FC's Amos Kigadi has been named the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) player of September/October months.

The striker overcame his injuries woes to help Vihiga stay in Sportpesa Premier League and escape debutants' curse. Vihiga finished 12th with 41 points in their first season in top flight football.

He was awarded with Sh100,000, a 49-inch LG television and a trophy. His club received Sh50,000 from the organisers of the award. The momthly awards are sponsored by Sportpesa and LG.

An SJAK representative Stephen Ayoo said that Kigadi was picked after his exemplary performance against Posta Rangers, Gor Mahia and Nakumatt. "Football is a team sport but Kigadi was outstanding in Vihiga's last three matches," he spoke at a ceremony held at Kidundu Stadium in Vihiga.

Kigadi said the recognition has fired him up for next season. "I struggled against injuries in the first six months of the season but I came back stronger. This award makes me feel grateful and energized. I want to help my team finish in the top eight next season," he said.

Vihiga open their SPL season at home against former champions Ulinzi Stars on December 9.