Angola: Police Seeks Strengthened Cooperation With Media Outlets

Ndalatando — The strengthening of the dialogue between the National Police and various media outlets was recommended by the participants of the first Methodological Seminar on Public Security and Journalistic Criteria Approaching Police Issues, which ended on Wednesday in northern Cuanza Norte.

The three-day forum held under the motto: Efficient Communication, Ensured Security", also recommended the corporation to facilitate media outlets to have access to information and promote regular meetings between the police and journalists.

The forum also recommended major rigor from the journalists, while handling with criminal issues, so as to avoid increasing the feeling of insecurity of the people and the holding of continued actions of education aimed at citizens.

During the event, the participants discussed several issues such as "The framework and analysis of the context of public safety in the province", "Public Security Policies and Police Intervention", "The police, SIC and the Public Prosecution vs. attributions and ambit of actions " " The presentation model of suspects of crimes and their implication in the rights of personality and information ".