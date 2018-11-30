Angola: 25 Babies Born With Microcephaly in Cunene

Ondjiva — Health authorities in the southern Cunene province have reported 25 cases of babies born with microcephaly from January to the present date.

The statistics were released by the epidemiological supervisor, Augusta Katumbo, who was speaking to Angop in the capital of Cunene, Ondjiva, on Wednesday.

In previous period (2017) the province did not report any microcephaly case, said the official, adding that this situation concerns the local authorities who have already sent samples to the central laboratory in Luanda to confirm if there is any zika-related case.

"This number concerns us as over the last years the province did not report similar cases. As microcephaly is a rare condition in which the baby is born with a head circumference smaller than 33 cm," said the official.