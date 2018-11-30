Tanzania: Government Asked to Legalise Set Policies to Protect Vulnerable Groups

Dar es Salaam — The elderly and persons with disabilities have called upon the government to come up with a law that will make the proposed National Social Protection Policy 2018(NSPP) effective.

They said this yesterday during a consultation meeting between them and the government, which was organised by HelpAge International in Dar es Salaam.

"We are happy that the government has yet another plan to help us survive. But I'm not sure if this new policy will be executed effectively without a legal framework to back it up," said Theresa Minja, 79, when she spoke to The Citizen in a post-event interview.

She added that they had been demanding legalisation of the National Aging Policy 2003 (NAP), all in vain and were not convinced that the new policy would make any difference.

"For instance, when you go for treatment in government hospitals like Muhimbili and get ignored, you cannot stand your ground as there is no binding law for free treatment for aged people. If the government wants to protect us, then it should first have the political will to come up with a law that will complement this new policy," she said.

For his part, Dr Twahir Mohammed from SSRA who represented the director of Social Protection in the ministry of Labour, Employment, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, said the government was reviewing the National Social Security Policy (NSPP) of 2003 to come up with a new policy to effectively meet the needs of vulnerable groups in the society.

"This new policy will come up with universal pension for aged groups and the disabled regardless of whether they were once employed," he said, adding that the government was now focusing on equipping its people in a bid to reduce poverty among them.

"We have brought this second draft of the entire proposed policy to these people so that they can discuss and be able to give recommendations for consideration.

He said the government wanted to ensure that all Tanzanians lived in dignity and exploited their human capabilities for their own social and economic development.

"We will also consider the legalization of the policy to make it effective," he said.

Help Age International country director Smart Daniel said in an interview with this paper that, among other things, the groups demanded the legalisation of the policy, universal health coverage, universal pension for older people and disability grants.

"We are sure that the government will work on this calling to ensure that its goodwill is implemented effectively. We will work hand in hand with the government to facilitate implementation of this new policy," he said.