Africa: PEPFAR Will Invest $100 Million To Address Key Gaps Toward Achieving HIV Epidemic Control Including Through Faith-Based Organizations and Communities

In advance of World AIDS Day 2018, Vice President Michael Pence announced today that the United States government, through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), will invest $100 million to address key gaps toward achieving HIV epidemic control and ensuring justice for children, including by leveraging the unique capacities and compassion of faith-based organizations and communities.

These resources, subject to the availability of funds and final congressional notification, will support innovative approaches to reaching young men, adolescent girls and young women, and HIV-positive children with HIV prevention and treatment services. They will also aid efforts to prevent sexual violence against children, which significantly increases their risk of HIV infection. This new commitment will support comprehensive, family and client-centered HIV services through new and existing PEPFAR partners.

“We have made remarkable progress in the global AIDS response, but key gaps remain to reaching HIV epidemic control,” said Ambassador Deborah L. Birx, M.D., U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy. “Every step of the way, faith leaders and communities of faith have been cornerstones of PEPFAR’s efforts. They have unique health care delivery capacities and deep relationships of trust with individuals and families in need, both of which are vital to helping us achieve our goals.”

Today’s announcement builds on the latest lifesaving PEPFAR impact results released by Secretary of State Michael Pompeo earlier this week. As of September 30, 2018, working across 53 countries, PEPFAR is supporting over 14.6 million people on lifesaving antiretroviral treatment; has enabled over 2.4 million babies to be born HIV-free to mothers living with HIV; supported over 6.8 million orphans, vulnerable children, and their caregivers; provided voluntary medical male circumcision to 18.9 million men and boys in eastern and southern Africa, offering them critical protection from HIV infection; and trained more than 270,000 health care workers.