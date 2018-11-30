Uganda: HIV Positive Teacher Accused of Defiling 14-Year-Old Pupil

Tororo — Police in Tororo are holding a primary school teacher in connection with the defilement of a 14-year-old pupil.

The Officer-In-charge of Tororo Central Police Station, Mr Suzan Ikuku, said the victim identified the suspect as a teacher at Rock View Primary School. He was arrested on Tuesday.

"The suspect was arrested in Mukono town where he had reportedly gone into hiding as he prepares to participate in the marking of the 2018 Primary Leaving Examinations." she said.

Reported case

Ms Ikuku said one of the parent's victims reported a case of defilement to police last month backed by letters that the teacher used to write to the victim, a former Primary Seven pupil at the suspect's school.

"You can't imagine that the love letters contained wicked statements that could even pollute the minds of a mature woman," Ms Ikuku said

She said police have opened a general inquiries file and subsequently initiated investigations.

She added that preliminary investigations indicate the victim had for some time disappeared from their home and stayed with the suspect at his residence in Tororo town.

Ms Ikuku said when the suspect was subjected to medical tests, it confirmed that he is living with HIV but the girl tested negative.

"We are yet to conduct another test because the relatives are trying to dispute the results," Ms Ikuku said.

She said the suspect is accused of defiling several girls in his former duty workstations of Mudakor and Industrial View Primary Schools.

The municipal education officer, Ms Teddy Makola Ajuma, said they are concerned and have also launched investigations into the matter.