Malawi: Mzuzu City Council to Relocate Street Vendors to Other Markets

Mzuzu — Mzuzu City Council (MCC) has said it will make a peaceful relocation of vendors from illegal places to designated markets in the city.

The decision was made Tuesday, when the Council met its stakeholders to discuss ways of permanently stopping illegal vending, which it said is now a major challenge in the city.

In an interview on the sidelines of the meeting, Mzuzu City Council Chief Executive Officer, MaCloud Kadam'manja said by the end of December, illegal vending practice would be minimal until a long term solution is implemented.

"We have decided that the vendors should be relocated, one by one to other markets as the city has other markets with space.

"Zigwagwa Market, Mzuzu Flea Market, Katawa Market, and Luwinga Market are some of the markets," Kadam'manja pointed out.

As a long term solution to completely abolish illegal vending, Chairperson for Zigwagwa Market, Dickson Goliath, said Mzuzu main market need to be extended, a suggestion the Council welcomed and assured to consider.

"We will be glad if the central market was to be extended in order to accommodate more people," he said.

Station Officer for Mzuzu Police, Almakio Daka, said those caught vending in illegal places after the relocation, need to be brought to court as a quicker way of solving the problem.

Some of the Stakeholders present were the Malawi Defence Force, Malawi Police Service, and Committees for all the Markets in the city.