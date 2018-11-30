Malawi Govt Told to Pay Census Enumerators

Human Rights Defenders have told the National Statistics Office (NSO) to pay some enumerators and census supervisors, months after the population and housing census was completed.

Human Rights Defenders chairperson Timothy Mtambo said it was wrong for NSO to hire the enumerators and the supervisors for the census and fail to pay them.

"We are telling NSO to pay the enumerators now. They cannot say the census was a success when they have not paid the people who did the job. We are advising NSO to address the outstanding issues immediately," he said.

One of the enumerators said NSO paid him his training allowance but has not paid him the field work allowance.

Some vehicle owners whose vehicles were hired for use during the census exercise are also demanding their payment.

Of them, Gerald Kampanikiza, posted on Facebook that responsible officers at NSO have not resorted not to picking up phones from the disgruntled vehicle owners.

NSO commissioner Mercy Kanyuka said her office is looking into the matter.

The census exercise was also funded by the UNDP apart from the Malawi government.