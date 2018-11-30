Malawi: Lightning Kills One, Injures Another in Mangochi

Mangochi — Barely five days after lightning killed a woman and injured her husband at Katuli Trading Centre in Mangochi Friday, it struck again on Tuesday at Balakasi Village in the area of Chief Jalasi in the district, killing one and leaving the other injured.

Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Rodrick Maida confirmed the incident on Wednesday, saying like the Katuli incident, the two brothers were struck in their house killing six-year-old Sharif Edward and left his 12-year-old brother, Rabson Lackson, unconscious.

"The incident happened at around 5 p.m. when the area experienced a heavy down-pour forcing the two brothers to seek shelter in the house.

"While in the house, the lightning struck them and killed the younger brother who was peeping through the window," Maida said.

Edward was pronounced dead at Majuni Health Centre while Lackson was treated as an out-patient, according to the PRO.

Postmortem conducted at Majuni Health Centre established that death was due to cardiac arrest due to electric shock.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Louis Mayilosi who survived the Friday lightning is receiving treatment at Mangochi District Hospital while his 25-year-old wife, Asiyatu Mtikitila, died on the spot.