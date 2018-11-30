Malawi: Women MPs Wants 50-50 Campaigns Intervention During Primary Elections

Lilongwe — Balaka West Member of Parliament, Patricia Dzimbiri has requested for protection and support for female aspirants during primary elections for the 50-50 campaign to be achieved.

She said this Wednesday in Parliament during debate on Women's Parliamentary Caucus report on the activities for 2016/17 and 2017/18 financial years.

Dzimbiri said deliberate interventions should be put in place to ensure that female aspirants are provided with adequate resources in order to level the playing field.

She expressed concern that the intention for 50-50 campaigns may not produce the intended objectives of retaining more female parliamentarians, due to inadequate resources hence asking for government intervention.

"We have been lamenting that if they want more female parliamentarians they should give us more tangible developmental projects, so that when people see those projects they should appreciate and vote for female MP." Balaka West MP pointed out.

She said despite making several strides through capacity building women still lag behind politically despite donors advocating for their equal representation in Parliament.

"Since 2014, we have been going for meetings on capacity buildings but we have been telling them that we want tangible developments like water projects and hospitals among other projects." Dzimbiri noted.

According to Dzimbiri, there would be a toll order in order to retention most Women parliamentarians saying it is doubtful that the country might register an increase number of female MPs as a result of lack of funds.

"We are wondering where these people are, because this is the crucial time for us where we need their help for us to gain the seats, as we are conducting primary elections," she asked.

Salima North West MP, Chairperson of the Women's Parliamentary Caucus Hon Dr Jessie Kabwila supported the concern raised by Dzimbiri saying there is need for involvement for those Championing 50-50 campaign in female headed constituencies to achieve the intended objectives.

"I support Dzimbiri's stand, no one can develop an area without resources," she said.