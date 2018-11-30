Malawi: Government Committed to Providing Support to Disaster Victims

Mwanza — Government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all households whose houses were affected by rainstorm in Mwanza should not suffer by providing them with the necessary support to address challenges they are facing due to the accident.

Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi made the commitment at Mwanza Secondary School ground on Wednesday when he distributed assorted relief items to nearly 200 households whose houses had roofs blown off due to the stormy rains experienced last weekend.

Property including food and non- food items were damaged in the wake of the disaster.

"Government will do everything it can to provide all the necessary support to all households affected by the disaster so that they live normal life like before," he said.

Before the function, The Minister visited Hau Village in the area of Group Village Headman Kanduku in the area of Senior Chief Kanduku to appreciate the impact of the disaster.

"I decided to visit the affected households to appreciate the extent of the damage and also to comfort them on behalf of the State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika," Dausi said.

He appealed to traditional leaders to encourage their subjects to conserve trees in an attempt to prevent climate change impact such as storms.

Each household received a bag of 50 kilogrammes of rice, blankets, plastic sheets, buckets and kitchen utensils, among others, which is government's response to disasters through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) one of the recipients, Teleza Nyadani who is in her early 60s hailed government for the assistance saying it would assist her household.

"All the food I had was destroyed in the rains when the roof of my house was blown off as a result I had no food to feed my children including grandchildren who are orphans but now I have been rescued," she said.

On Saturday, November 24, 2018 at around 5 O'clock rainfall accompanied by strong wind blew over areas of Senior Chief Kanduku and Nthache where it blew off roofs of houses leaving about 200 households homeless.

During the incident apart from destroying the houses, food and non-food items such as maize, maize flour, fertilizers and other household valuables were damaged.

Institutional structures such Mwanza Secondary School Hall and one staff house and school blocks in various primary schools in the district were also affected.

According to a report from the disaster risk management office at Mwanza District Council neither death nor injuries were reported.