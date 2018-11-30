29 November 2018

Ethiopia: ONLF Senior Leadership to Arrive in Ethiopia On Saturday

A 20-member delegation composed of senior leadership of the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) will arrive in Ethiopia on Saturday.

Among members of the delegation include chair of the Front, Mohamed Umar, according to Spokesperson of ONLF.

The Front's army last week returned to the Somali regional state from their base in Eritrea after the ONLF had reached an agreement with the government of Ethiopia.

The government and the Front signed a peace deal in the Eritrean capital Asmara last month.

The two sides reached a historic deal that allowed the ONLF to undertake peaceful political struggle in Ethiopia.

