Africa: Simba Edge Mbabane Swallows in Dar

Tanzania champions, Simba started its Total CAF Champions league campaign well, beating Mbabane Swallows of Eswatini 4-1, in a preliminary round, first leg on Wednesday evening at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Two goals from captain, John Bocco in the first half and two more from Meddie Kagere and Cletous Chama in the second half was enough to sink Eswatini champion's and give them a huge task to do in a return leg.

Both teams started the game with high cautions, but Simba managed to utilize its chance after only seven minutes of play when John Bocco scored the opener, converting Nicholas Gyan cross from the right.

The homers continue to spark its attacks but Guevane Nzambe equalized for the visitors in the 23rd minutes from a long range shot that left Simba goalie, Aishi Manula with nothing to do.

With 100 goals in Tanzania Premier League in the past ten years, Bocco double the lead for the hosts in the 32 minutes from a penalty kick after Emmanuel Okwi was fouled by Mbabane goalie, Sandanelyne Mathabela inside the box.

Simba could register more goals in the first half but misses many chances from Meddie Kagere, Jonas Mkude, Chama and Bocco.

The all-time East and Central Africa (Kagame Cup) winners, Simba started the second half with high tempo, tearing Mbabane defense apart but could not capitalize on its chances, as Bocco, Chama and Okwi's efforts all went wide.

Mbabane Swallows lost the clear chance to settle the scores on the 69th minutes when their play maker, Sizolwethu Shabalala went past all Simba defenders but ended up shooting wide.

Rwanda import, Kagere scored the third goal for the hosts in the 83rd minutes after Mbabane goalie, Mathabela slip and failed to clear the back pass from one of his defenders.

Zambian international, Chama killed the game in the added time after scored the fourth goal for Simba from 16 yards, converting long penetration pass from substitute, Hassan Dilunga.

Mbabane has a mountain to climb on the return leg, as they need 3-0 victory to progress to the next round of the continental first tier competition.

Reactions

Mohammed Hussein (Simba captain)

We are happy that we won the game. It was a tough game but we tried our best to see how we can beat their defense and score goals and thanks God we did it. But, things are not over yet, we have a tough return game awaits us in Eswatini and we need good game plan to defend our victory. We have conceded an away goal that gives us a task to do away but we are happy for our fans that we give them a reason to smile.

Tony Tzabedze (Mbabane Captain)

It was a tough game for us. We tried our best but unluckily we conceded too many goals. We need to regroup and plan the second leg well because in football everything is possible but we also admit that, we have a big task to do.