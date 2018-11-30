Africa: Accreditation for Official Draw of Total U-20 AFCON Niger 2019 And Total U-17 AFCON Tanzania 2019

press release

The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) announces that the media accreditation process for the official draw of the final tournaments of the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Niger 2019 and Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Tanzania 2019 will be as follows;

*Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Niger 2019

Date of draw: 13 December 2019 in Niamey

Accreditation window: 29 November - 8 December 2018

*Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Tanzania 2019

Date of draw: 20 December 2019 in Dar es Salaam

Accreditation window: 29 November - 13 December 2018

Media interested in covering the official draw of Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Niger 2019 & Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Tanzania 2019 can apply for accreditation through the CAF Media Channel via www.cafonline.com. Approval to access the CAF Media Channel does not mean you have been granted accreditation.

All applications are subject to confirmation. Confirmation will NOT be on a first-come, first-served basis. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course. Furthermore, please be advised that international applicants are responsible for securing their own visas.

For more information about the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Niger 2019 & Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Tanzania 2019, please visit the CAF website, www.cafonline.com.

For further enquiries, contact;

