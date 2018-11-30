Africa: Gor Mahia Leave It Late to Beat Malawi's Nyasa Big Bullets

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia needed a winner in virtually the last minute of play to beat visiting Malawian side Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Wednesday night.

The Malawian side seemed to have held out for a well worked draw, but substitute Bernard Ondiek thumped home the winner in added time to hand the record Kenyan champions the advantage.

"It was a very tough match and you can see that we struggled because this was our first game for the new season and the players also haven't adjusted well with the short turnaround from last season. But I am happy at the end of the day we won and now we plan for the return leg which I am hopeful we will win," Gor Mahia's stand-in coach Zedekiah Otieno said after the game.

His opposite number Calisto Pasuwa was disappointed conceding a late goal, but remains optimistic the results can change in the second leg in Lilongwe.

"Gor Mahia are a very well organized team and it wasn't an easy match. Conceding a late goal is always very tough but we keep our heads up and plan for the return leg at home next week. I know we will get a positive result," the Zimbabwean coach said.

It wasn't a typically attacking match with the visitors looking comfortable sitting back while Gor were struggling to get the rust off their feet.

Gor's plans were dealt a massive blow 12 minutes into the match when their star striker Jacques Tuyisenge limped out injured and was replaced by Samuel Onyango.

They had their first chance at goal on the quarter hour mark when skipper Harun Shakava volleyed over from the edge of the six yard box after Shafik Batambuze's corner wasn't dealt with by the Malawian defense.

In the 32nd minute, Bullets had their first effort at goal when McPhallen Ngwira let off a shot from distance but it deflected off Shakava's back and went behind for a corner.

Ten minutes later, Kenneth Muguna tried one from distance when he cut in from the left but his eventual shot was way off target.

A minute to halftime, Gor had their first effort on target when Muguna's cheeky dink from the edge of the area found new boy ErisaSsekisambu, but the Ugandan saw his header saved by the keeper with the defense arriving in time to clear the rebound.

In the second half, Gor stepped up and thought they had scored eight minutes in when Onyango buried home from the six yard box off a Muguna freekick but the second assistant referee's flag was up for offside.

Ten minutes later, they had another chance when Odhiambo was teed up by Humphrey Mieno on the right but his eventual low shot went just wide off target.

Gor kept the pressure and had another chance with quarter of an hour left when Onyango tried to rifle a shot from distance but it went straight into the goalkeeper's palms.

The pressure finally bore fruit in added time when Ondiek who had come on for the injured Muguna thumped the ball home from the edge of the six yard box after Mieno had unconventionally taken the ball into his direction with his thigh.