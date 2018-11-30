Ghana: NPC Launches Population And Development Media Awards

press release

The National Population Council has launched the Population/Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) media awards in Accra to increase publicity on sexual and SRHR as well as population issues.

This is part of efforts being taken by the council towards improving sexual reproductive health outcome in the country. The Media Awards ceremony, slated for July 2019 is expected to motivate journalists to intensify their reportage on population growth and its impact on the economy.

The ultimate aim of the Awards is to celebrate and recognise the best of population and development reporting, which conveys relevant information on population and development to the citizenry.

The thematic areas for entry are financing of Family Planning, Comprehensive Sexuality Education (in and out of school), Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights, Population and Human Capital Development, and Abortion and its complications to support Family Planning Agenda.

The contest is open to all journalists and media houses based in Ghana as well as those legally residents in Ghana. The official professional categories are best short video story, best audio story and best written story, published in magazines or newspapers and online. The successful awardees would receive cash prizes and gadgets to enhance execution of their professional duties.

Dr. Leticia Appiah, the Executive Director of the National Population Council, emphasised the vital role the media plays in creating awareness and sensitising the public on reproductive health issues.

"It is in this regard that the award is being launched today to recognize the importance of the Media in the awareness creation and sensitization on population and development," she said.

Dr Appiah explained that available statistics revealed that only 1 in every 4 married women between the ages of 15 to 49 use a modern method of contraception with the average number of children remaining at almost 4 over the past 20 years.

She noted that an increased access to SRH information and services was key to achieving Ghana's population policy objectives and targets.

"Evidence shows that a $1.00 investment in family planning translates into between $5-$9 savings on water, sanitation and maternal health and provides opportunities for increased investment in education, health and job creation," she further added.

Population management is critical to the development of every nation since it is the well managed human resource that is needed to exploit the natural resources and hence increase the pool of wealth available to the country.

Applicants are encouraged to visit www.npc.gov.gh for further information.