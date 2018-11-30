Ethiopia: ET Wins Best Carrier Award

Ethiopian Airlines has won the African Airlines Association's (AFRAA) Best Airlines in Africa Award 2018 for the seventh year in a row.

The award was conferred in recognition of its exceptional financial performance, at the 50th high profile African Airline Association Annual General Assembly (AGA) taking place in Rabat, Morocco.

Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam, said they were thrilled to win the prestigious award yet again.

GebreMariam said: "In the last seven years we have been coming to AFRAA AGA and receiving this continental high-profile award every single year. We sincerely thank AFRAA and our sister African Airlines for the award.

"The award underscores the continuous efforts and hard work of Ethiopian employees, who are highly committed for the extra ordinary success of our airline. The accolade also attests the soundness of our fast, profitable and sustainable growth plan, Vision 2025 and the associated business model.

"Our sincere gratitude also goes to our customers worldwide for giving us the opportunity to serve them, for travelling on Ethiopian in great numbers, for their continued feedback and support which is critical success factor in continuously improving our award-winning customer services," he said.

The CEO noted that Africa is registering rapid economic growth, which holds a very strong future for all.

He reminded his fellow industry partners, governments and all stakeholders on the need to strategise on how all can work together to capitalise on the opportunities arising from the business and investment boom in the continent, and take the role of air connectivity to the next level.

"Most of all, we all need to synergize our strengths to realize the vision of creating a single and unified African Air Transport market," he said.