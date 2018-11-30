Sudan: Hudo - Bailed Detainee Confined to North Kordofan Capital

El Obeid — A man suspected of being the brother of a Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North (SPLM-N) combatant who was detained by Military Intelligence in October, has been released on bail under strict conditions.

In a statement by the Human Rights Centre (Hudo), a Sudanese NGO dedicated to the promotion and protection of human rights, Ismael Yousif Abusala (46) was released on bail on November 17, after being transferred to El Obeid military headquarters in North Kordofan from South Kordofan.

Abusala was arrested on October 13 from his home in Um Brambeta by Military Intelligence agents. On October14, he was transferred from his town to Abu Kershola and from there to El Obeid, where his family managed to access him after following up thoroughly.

Hudo says that on November 17, Abusala was released on bail with stringent conditions of reporting daily to military intelligence at El Obeid military headquarters ,and he is not allowed to leave El Obeid.

Monies

Hudo claims information from 'a reliable source' that during Ismail's arrest in Um Brambeta, SDG 26,500 ($560*) was confiscated from his house and has not been given back.

In conclusion, the Hudo statement calls upon the Sudan government to end the State of Emergency in conflict areas which enables military intelligence to arrest civilians at will.

Hudo also calls on the military authority in El Obeid to stop harassing Abusala and to ensure his total release.

* All SDG currency conversions are based on the daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)