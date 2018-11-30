Ghana: Israel to Train Ghanaian Agricultural Students

Kumasi — The Government of Israel has expressed its willingness to support Ghana's planting for food and jobs initiative.

Ms Shani Cooper-Zubida, Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, said the Israeli government would from next year, select agricultural students from some selected universities in Ghana to pursue agricultural programmes in Israel.

The move, she noted would contribute to the success of the planting for food and jobs initiative.

The Ambassador, who disclosed this here, on Friday, further indicated her government's determination to strengthen its ties with Ghana to promote health and cyber security.

She was interacting with newsmen in Kumasi after her two-day working tour in some parts of the Ashanti Region.

The relationship between the two countries, according to the Ambassador would continue regardless of which government was in power in the two countries because their ties transcend politics.

According to the Ambassador, Israel sees Ghana as a very important partner in development in West Africa therefore; it chose Ghana as its economic office in the sub-region.

She noted that the training was intended to impart knowledge to Ghanaian students to enable them contribute their quota to support government's efforts in eradicating poverty "which is something Israel is passionate about."

She indicated that Israel had over the years supported Ghana not because of the high economic potentials of that country but for the friendship between the two countries which dated as far back as the 1970s.

The Ambassador said in the Ashanti Region alone, Israel has trained nurses and physicians in the prevention of neo-natal deaths for the past 10 years under its health programmes rolled out for the country.

Ms Cooper-Zubida also hinted that plans were far advanced to renovate and equip the Kumasi South Hospital. Work will begin early next year, she added.

She stated that apart from Israeli government's support to Ghana, its companies have also invested in Ghana.

According to her, an Israeli company located in Obuasi, Pollution to Water (P2W) has being purifying about 1000 cubic metres of contaminated water daily for reuse.

The Ambassador stated that P2W has 200 workers, including only two Israelis, thence it was helping to reduce unemployment in the country.

As part of her maiden visit to the region since assuming office in October 2018, she paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace.

She also paid a working visit on the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and some Israeli Companies in Obuasi and Prabon, in Kumasi where there was an ongoing gated estate development project.