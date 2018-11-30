Ghana: Takoradi Tech University, Iran Discuss Academic Collaboration

Dr Nosratollah Maleki, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Ghana, on Friday held discussions with the officials of Takoradi Technical University led by the Vice Chancellor Prof. John Frank Eshun.

The issue of bilateral ties between the two countries, particularly academic relations between Iran and Ghana took a centre stage with reference to the visit paid last year by a delegation from Iranian Jahrom University and an MOU signed between them.

Dr Maleki said today in Iran there were more than 2,750 active universities with more than four million students, which is a very high rate in comparison with other countries.

He said in 2017, Iran granted 60 scholarships to Ghanaian students and IUCG has extended great support to the Ghana educational system.

Touching on Nanotechnology, the Ambassador said Iran with more than 5,000 years of civilisation had made great advances in different scientific fields, including nanotechnology

He added that According to Web of Science, Iran ranks fourth in nanotechnology in the world by publishing 8,791 articles in the field.

"Iran's first researches in this field started in 2000 and with publishing 9 articles, the country achieved the rank of 52 in that year. The national nanotechnology development headquarters was established in 2005, with the aim of making policies, assessing achievements in field of nanotechnologies, raising public awareness about nanoscience, improving quality of life and creating lucrative markets. Recognising the great importance of nanotechnology, Iranians have had boosted researches in the field year on year."

He said that 257 companies were active in this field, 33 per cent of which work on nanomaterials, adding that the companies had manufactured 376 different products using the nontechnology showing huge economic potentials. These products are being exported to 47 different countries.

Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun, on his part appreciated the presence of Ambassador Maleki at Takoradi Technical University and said that some 12 thousand students are majoring in different technical, engineering, agriculture, MBA and arts fields in this university.

Both parties emphasised the need to strengthen scientific and educational cooperation between the two countries, exchange students and professors and hold short term educational courses.