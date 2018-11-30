Ghana: Cocoa Nti Fertilizer Is Fully Certified - Enepa Ventures

Enepa Ventures limited, says its Cocoa Nti fertilizer has been tried and tested by the relevant institution mandated to do so.

"We wish to state emphatically that Cocoa Nti, a fertilizer that has been specially formulated for cocoa in Ghana, went through the rigorous test processes of the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) prior to its certification by CRIG," it said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

The statement is in reaction media reports that the Cocoa Nti fertilizer is untested.

It described the reports as purely an orchestrated attempt to malign the company and its product Cocoa Nti and to bring the company's high won reputation established over many years as a leading fertilizer and agro-chemicals distributor into disrepute.

The statement said "prior to, during and after the testing of Cocoa Nti, the Company has in addition subjected itself to all legal processes and administrative formalities in Cocoa board relating to the qualification of the company and its product Cocoa Nti for purchase and distribution to cocoa farmers."

The statement said "Cocoa Nti is not manufactured in Morocco and the Company has never at anytime represented to anyone that the Product is manufactured in Morocco."

"Cocoa Nti is not manufactured or produced by OCP Limited of Morocco and the Company has never at anytime represented to anyone that the Product is or was manufactured by OCP Limited of Morocco," the statement said.

The company according to the statement had never sponsored any Scientist or Officer of CRIG or Cocoa Board to Morocco.

"Furthermore no Officer of Enepa Ventures Limited has ever travelled to Morocco with any Scientist or Officer of CRIG or Cocoa Board," the statement said.

The statement said Enepa Ventures would continue to work with farmers and all stakeholders in the Agric Sector to support farmers with fertilizers and agro-chemicals of the highest grade and standard to boost the production of food and agricultural products in Ghana.

"We therefore request that the general public and its esteemed customers especially the hard working cocoa farmers across the country should ignore the publication and treat it with all contempt. We will continue to be guided by our core values of integrity hard work, innovation and service to God and country," the statement said.