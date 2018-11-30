Ghana Exim Bank Donates Tractor, Accessories for Farmers' Day

in News / by GT Admin /

Mr Lawrence Agyinsam(second from left presenting a dummy cheque to Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko .Looking on are Mr Emmanuel Essilfie Condoah and Mr Richard Osei Anane

The Ghana (Export-Import) EXIM Bank has presented a 4X4 tractor and its accessories to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in support of this year's National Farmers' Day celebrations.

Valued at GHȻ271,078, the tractor and accessories, which includes a three way tipping trailer, tufline three disc plough, TP 600 boom sprayer and offset disc harrow, are to be presented as prize to the 2nd Best Farmer of the year.

Speaking at the ceremony in Accra yesterday, Mr Lawrence Agyinsam, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ghana EXIM Bank, said the donation was in recognition of the hardworking roles Ghanaian farmers played in providing food, raw materials for our local industries and agricultural produce for export within the past year.

In this regard, he stated that the bank has over the years been supportive of the national farmers' day celebration as a duty and also in helping to achieve the objectives of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme being implemented by government.

He said such support to farmers and the sector as a whole was necessary in building the necessary foundations for the take-off of the government's industrialisation agenda to create jobs and value addition for increased foreign exchange to the country.

The tractor and equipment, the CEO said would enable the 2nd Best farmer to undertake several farming activities including ploughing and spraying of fertiliser among others to help increase productivity for food sufficiency.

Mr Agyinsam reiterated the bank's commitment to continue to provide the needed support to farmers to help improve production and remove impediments that results in high post-harvest losses.

A Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, expressed gratitude to the bank for donating towards the well-being of farmers and urged other corporate organisations to support the event.

He lauded Ghanaian farmers for remaining resolute and working in partnership with the government through the Planting for Food and Jobs programme to ensure regular food supply in the country.

This year's National Farmers Day celebration, which was the 34th edition since the introduction of the awards scheme, would be held at Tamale on the theme "Agriculture - Moving Ghana Beyond Aid".