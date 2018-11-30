Ghana: GES Commends AHISCO for Shuttle Service

The Ghana Education Service Council has commended Accra High School (AHISCO) for introducing a bus shuttle service for students with the aim of curbing lateness.

According to the Council, the initiative is highly commendable and should be emulated by other schools to enhance attendance and the welfare of students.

Mr Michael Nsowah, Chairman of the Council, who gave the commendation at the 95th Anniversary Speech and Prize Giving Day of the School at North Ridge in Accra on Saturday, believed schools have to be innovative in addressing challenges facing students.

The celebration had the theme, "AHISCO at 95: Mitigating the challenges to education, the role of stakeholders."

The shuttle service transports students from the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange to the school every morning at a fee of GHc1 as against the regular transport fare of GHc2.20 which only gets students to about 700metres away from the school.

The service, according the management has drastically reduced the number of students who report to school late and miss the first class period.

Mr. Nsowah also lauded the high academic standards achieved by the school, and urged the teachers to continue to contribute their best in supporting the students to achieve excellence.

Mr. Isaac Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports, who is an alumnus, commended the school for the progress over the years, and praised the old students association and PTA for their contributions.

He said the objectives of the founders of the school toward providing quality and holistic education for young people, remained relevant, and therefore called for support from all stakeholders in that regard.

He gave assurance of the necessary support from the Sports Ministry, especially for the building of an Astro Turf in the school, to enhance the nurturing of sports talents among the students.

The school, which is the oldest secondary school in Accra, currently has a student population of 2,192, with 135 teaching and 31 non-teaching staff.

Mr. Emmanuel Kobina Baidoo, Headmaster of the school, in his report, called for a building of a hostel facility for students, saying that would significantly be beneficial to the students.

"It is the hope of the school that the facility will create opportunity for students who travel from far places to school every day," he said.

He said the Ghana Education Service has been written for approval for the hostel facility, adding that the PTA and alumni body are highly supportive of the initiative.

The headmaster expressed appreciation for the immense support from the old students' association, citing landmark school facelift projects such as the new entrance project as evidence of the alumni's contribution.

Mr. Edmund Duffour-Addae, President of the Accra High Old Students Association (AHISCOSA), in his address, gave assurance of the commitment of the alumni body to continue to offer meaningful support towards the redevelopment of the school.

As part the Speech and Prize Giving Day, which climaxed activities marking the 95th anniversary celebration, a new main entrance edifice was commissioned for the school.