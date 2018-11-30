South Africa: Kriel, Snyman Big Winners At Bulls Awards

Cape Town — Jesse Kriel and RG Snyman were the big winners at the Blue Bulls awards in Pretoria on Thursday.
Snyman was named the Blue Bulls Senior MVP while Kriel was recognised as the Super Rugby Player of the Year.
Bulls winners:
UNDER-19
U19 Forward of the Year: Janko Swanepoel
U19 Back of the Year: Marnus Potgieter
U19 Players' Player of the Year: Marnus Potgieter
U19 Player of the Year: Jaco Labuschagne
UNDER-21
U21 Forward ofthe Year: JC Pretorius
U21 Back of the Year: Wian van Niekerk
U21 Players' Player of the Year: Johan Grobbelaar
U21 Player of the Year: Johan Grobbelaar
SUPERSPORT RUGBY CHALLENGE
SuperSport Challenge Forward of the Year: Abongile Nonkontwana
SuperSport Challenge Back of the Year: JT Jackson
SuperSport ChallengePlayers' Player of the Year: JT Jackson
SuperSport Challenge Player of the Year: Earll Douwrie
CURRIE CUP
Currie Cup Forward ofthe Year: Eli Snyman
Currie Cup Back of the Year: Divan Rossouw
Currie Cup Players' Player of the Year: Ruan Steenkamp
Currie Cup Player of the Year: Ruan Steenkamp
SUPER RUGBY
Super Rugby Forward of the Year: Lodewyk de Jager
Super Rugby Back of the Year: Ivan van Zyl
Super Rugby Players' Player of the Year: Marco van Staden
Super Rugby Player of the Year: Jesse Kriel
Blue Bulls Junior MVP: Johan Grobbelaar
Blue Bulls Senior MVP: RG Snyman
High Performance Employee of the Year: Xander Janse van Rensburg
High Performance Employee of the Year: Divan Strydom
Bulls and Blue Bulls Man of the Year: Johnny Kotze
BBCo Employee of the Year: Heilie Brits
PUMA Forever Faster Award: Manie Libbok
ISUZU Phenomenal Flying Forward: Marco van Staden
Fans Player of the Year: Handre Pollard
Bulls Babe of the Year: Sotira Petrou
Source: Sport24