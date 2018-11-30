South Africa: Kriel, Snyman Big Winners At Bulls Awards

Cape Town — Jesse Kriel and RG Snyman were the big winners at the Blue Bulls awards in Pretoria on Thursday.

Snyman was named the Blue Bulls Senior MVP while Kriel was recognised as the Super Rugby Player of the Year.

Bulls winners:

UNDER-19

U19 Forward of the Year: Janko Swanepoel

U19 Back of the Year: Marnus Potgieter

U19 Players' Player of the Year: Marnus Potgieter

U19 Player of the Year: Jaco Labuschagne

UNDER-21

U21 Forward ofthe Year: JC Pretorius

U21 Back of the Year: Wian van Niekerk

U21 Players' Player of the Year: Johan Grobbelaar

U21 Player of the Year: Johan Grobbelaar

SUPERSPORT RUGBY CHALLENGE

SuperSport Challenge Forward of the Year: Abongile Nonkontwana

SuperSport Challenge Back of the Year: JT Jackson

SuperSport ChallengePlayers' Player of the Year: JT Jackson

SuperSport Challenge Player of the Year: Earll Douwrie

CURRIE CUP

Currie Cup Forward ofthe Year: Eli Snyman

Currie Cup Back of the Year: Divan Rossouw

Currie Cup Players' Player of the Year: Ruan Steenkamp

Currie Cup Player of the Year: Ruan Steenkamp

SUPER RUGBY

Super Rugby Forward of the Year: Lodewyk de Jager

Super Rugby Back of the Year: Ivan van Zyl

Super Rugby Players' Player of the Year: Marco van Staden

Super Rugby Player of the Year: Jesse Kriel

Blue Bulls Junior MVP: Johan Grobbelaar

Blue Bulls Senior MVP: RG Snyman

High Performance Employee of the Year: Xander Janse van Rensburg

High Performance Employee of the Year: Divan Strydom

Bulls and Blue Bulls Man of the Year: Johnny Kotze

BBCo Employee of the Year: Heilie Brits

PUMA Forever Faster Award: Manie Libbok

ISUZU Phenomenal Flying Forward: Marco van Staden

Fans Player of the Year: Handre Pollard

Bulls Babe of the Year: Sotira Petrou

Source: Sport24