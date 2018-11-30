Libya: African Union Calls for Conference On Libya

Khartoum — The African Union has called for plenary conference for peace and reconciliation between the Libya disputing parties which is based on outcome of Al-Sukhayat agreement.

At the Conference of Libya Neighboring Countries in Khartoum on Thursday, the African Union's envoy for Libya, Amira Al-Fadil, said that the man objectives of the conference is to provide a broader base for forming a new interim government and drawing up a precise road-map for holding presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya.

She affirmed the importance of uniting the African efforts with the international partners at the United Nations and other organizations for the sake of holding a conference on Libya shortly.

Amira said that agreements were reached between the African Union, the United Nations and the European Union on September 23, 2018 to organize the conference on Libya in intensive coordination with the effective Libyan parties and without exclusion.

She called on the concerned bodies and commissions at the African Union and the UN to start the preparations for holding this conference.

The conference was addressed by representative of the UN Secretary General for Libya, Gassan Salama, who has welcomed Sudan initiative for convening the conference of Libya neighboring countries, referring to the positive and negative developments in Libya.

He asserted the UN role in dealing with the situation, protection of civilian and crease-fire to supporting the efforts of the Libyan institutions.

Salama has expressed his concern over the situation in southern Libya, especially what he described as terrorist operations and activities of armed movements at the area.