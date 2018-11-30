Africa: Conference of Libya Neighboring Countries Concluded in Khartoum

Khartoum — The meeting of ministers of Libya neighboring countries, which was concluded in Khartoum on Thursday, affirmed that the permanent solution of the Libyan crisis depends on the choice of the Libyans themselves.

The final communique of the conference has underscored the importance of a united initiative, which is sponsored by the United Nations that reflects the desires and priorities of the Libyans.

The conference decided that the next conference on Libya neighboring countries shall be held within a period of six months in any of Libya neighboring countries.

The conference has fully supported the UN Special Representative's plan on Libya, including his recent briefing to the UN Security Council.

The ministers renewed their commitment to support Libya in the framework of peaceful political transition based on a consensual application of the political agreement aimed at achieving national reconciliation and establishing unified and strong national institutions that are credible to all Libyans.

The conference has stressed the preservation of the unity and sovereignty of Libya and its territorial integrity and respect the political agreement signed on December 17, 2015 as a framework to resolve the crisis and to push towards its application by the Libyans on the basis of adherence to the political option.

The meeting also affirmed the rejection of foreign intervention in Libya's internal affairs, as well as boosting of the principle of consensus without exclusion, besides the commitment to comprehensive dialogue, giving priority to national reconciliation and rejecting any military solutions.

The conference has stressed the importance of encouraging dialogue between the Libyans and the importance of giving due concern to south Libya issue, calling for intensifying effective coordination among regional countries in the fight against terrorism, violence and criminal activities.

The communique has praised the improvement in the security situation in the capital Tripoli and welcomed the economic measures that have begun to bear fruit and stressed the need to continue the economic and security reforms that are being carried out by the government of national reconciliation for holding elections and completion of the transitional period.

The final communique has appreciated the efforts of the neighboring countries of Libya, stressing the support for the mechanisms of the quartet agreement on the security of the border between the neighboring countries of Libya signed which was on 31 May in N'Djamena.

The meeting reiterated its support for the Presidential Council of the National Reconciliation Government, welcoming all the initiatives taken to gather Libyan leaders, including efforts to unify the military institution.