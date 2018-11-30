29 November 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Osama Faisal Meets Director of Africa Department At the UK Foreign And Commonwealth Office

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs,.Osama Faisal, received at his office Thursday with Ms Harriet Mathews, the Director of Africa Department at the the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Ms Mathews has briefed the state minster on outcome of the meetings of the strategic dialogue held earlier this month between Sudan and the United Kingdom in the British capital, London.

The meeting also discussed the bilateral relations and means of strengtheig the cooperation and the coordination and reactivating the exchange of visits between the officials at the level of senior officials.

