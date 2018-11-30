Sudan: President Al-Basheer Arrives in Nyala, South Darfur State

Nyala — President of the Republic, Field Marshall Omer Al-Bashir, arrived Thursday in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur State, to inaugurate a number of development and service projects and attend the closing activities the 28th National School Tournament.

He was received at Nyala Airport by the Wali (governor) of South Darfur State, Engineer Adam Al-Fekki, and members of his government.

The President will inaugurate during his visit a number of number of projects, including Al Bashir Sports and Cultural City, the Teachers Trade Union's Hotel and the Italian Hospital and he will also inaugurate Nyala Stadium and attend the end of the sports festival.

At the evening, the President of the Republic will honor the closing activities of the 28th National School Tournament.