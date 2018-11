Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, has discussed the assignment of a zone for Chad in Port-Sudan to ease the flow of goods and to facilitate obstacles.

The State Minister of Transport and Physical Planning, Gen. Omran Yahya, said that there will a meeting in the coming period between the authorities concerned with the Sudanese - Chadian relations to prepare for the visit of the Vice President to Chad.