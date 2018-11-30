Nigeria: Air Peace Takes Delivery of Sixth Embraer Jet

Air Peace has taken delivery of another 50-seater Embraer 145 jet, bringing the number of such aircraft in its fleet to six.

The equipment, according Air Peace, is part of the vision of providing seamless flight services on the domestic, regional and international routes.

The aircraft, marked 5N-BUW and named Virginia Omeogo Adegoke (Nee Onyema), touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Air Peace took delivery of its 5th ERJ in October.

The Corporate Communications Manager of the airlines, Chris Iwarah, said the airline's goal of guaranteeing seamless flight operations as well as connecting unserved and underserved routes was fast being fulfilled.

Iwarah said the new arrival had further strengthened their resolve to provide seamless flight services on the domestic, regional and international routes, as well as extend the reach of exceptional operations to many more unserved and underserved destinations under the no-city-left-behind initiative.

"Upon the arrival of our first Embraer 145 aircraft in February this year, we set another record in Nigeria's aviation industry with the establishment of a subsidiary, Air Peace Hopper to organise our plan to democratise air transport and deliver exceptional flight services to unserved and underserved cities in Nigeria and the West Coast of Africa.

"Since we started this project, the pieces of feedback have been quite encouraging. Although there have been challenges, including delays mostly on account of circumstances bordering on safety and other factors beyond our control, we have kept reviewing our schedules and restrategising to ensure the best of flight services for our teeming loyal customers. This has greatly paid off and the delays reduced to the barest minimum," he said.

Iwarah reiterated that they are in aviation to create job opportunities, connect people and business and leisure destinations, help in growing the economies of Nigeria and other nations and make our nation proud in the global aviation community.