Eritrea: More Diplomatic Activities By Eritrean Nationals in Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in the Republic of South Sudan, South Africa and Southern African countries, Switzerland and Italy conducted various activities reflecting their attachment with their homeland.

According to report, Mr. Yohannes Tesfamicael, Eritrean Ambassador to South Sudan, met and held talks with the South Sudan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Nyal Deng Nyal on the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two sides discussed on developing the historical and brotherly relations of the peoples of the two countries and on priority developmental sectors.

Likewise, Eritrean nationals residing in Angola held discussion on the progress of the peace and cooperation in the region and contributed 6,565 thousand Dollars towards martyrs trust fund.

The Eritrean Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa and Southern African countries, Mr. Saleh Omar and the chairmen of the Eritrean communities in Angola, Zambia and Zimbabwe congratulated the Eritrean people in connection with the lifting of the unwarranted sanction that was imposed on Eritrea. They also said that the lifting of the sanctions was the result of the unwavering stance and resilience of the people and Government of Eritrea.

In the same vein, Eritrean nationals in Bologna celebrated the lifting of sanctions that was imposed on Eritrea and expressed commitment to strengthen participation in the national development drives.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare, Eritrean nationals in Luzon, Switzerland, contributed 10 thousand Dollars in support of families of martyrs.