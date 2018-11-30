Gambia: Is Faith in the Political System Increasing?

Gambia's political terrain has been rough, thus leading opposition parties to exist for decades without ever taking over power through the ballot box. This is why most people lost faith in the political system. Hence all those who aimed to get closer to power had to join ruling parties. This led opposition parties to either wither away and die or vegetate and gradually disappear with their founders.

Having witnessed change in December 2016 through the ballot box many Gambians are beginning to be politically active. Those who held the fort for decades are now convinced that soon parties would not function like liberation movements which attract only those who are ready for a lifelong sacrifice to effect change. It is time to build political parties and their membership which is going to grow with the new political environment. Each should ask what type of Gambia they want and who should be able to bring it about and then support the party of their choice.