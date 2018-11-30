South Africa: Parktown Boys High Coach Gets 23 Years Imprisonment

A former water polo coach at Parktown Boys High has been sentenced to 23 years in jail.

Twenty-two-year-old Collan Rex was handed a 20-year sentence for sexual assault and an additional three years for common assault by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Rex, who initially faced 327 charges, pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault.

Several boys at the school testified how the former coach touch their genitals.

The sentencing comes as South Africa marks 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children.

Welcoming the sentence, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the case should serve as a deterrent to all those who are found to be sexually assaulting learners at schools.

"We wish to thank the entire school population including learners, educators, parents and all officials for an excellent job of providing a watertight case in ensuring that justice prevailed.

"We also extend our gratitude to the law enforcement agencies, including the police and the prosecution team for their tireless efforts of securing an appropriate judgment," said the MEC.

Lesufi also acknowledged stakeholders like the Teddy Bear Clinic and other health professionals who worked on case.

"We are indeed indebted to you," said the MEC.