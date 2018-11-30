South Africa: Pumas Name Team to Face Rassie's Baabaas

Cape Town — Argentina have named their team to face the Barbarians at Twickenham on Saturday.

Flanker Pablo Matera will lead Los Pumas, who have blown hot and cold in 2018.

They beat the Springboks and the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship, but then lost all of their matches on their tour to the northern hemisphere.

The Barbarians, who are coached by Springbok mentor Rassie Erasmus , picked 13 Boks in their match-day squad.

The Barbarians are taking on Argentina for the third time in their 128-year history.

The Pumas were beaten 34-22 in Cardiff in 1990 but won the 2015 rematch 49-31. Lood de Jager is the sole survivor from the BaaBaas side that day.

Saturday's clash is scheduled for 16:30 (SA time).

Teams:

Barbarians

15 Jack Debreczeni (Chiefs), 14 Tommaso Benvenuti (Benetton & Italy), 13 Tom English (Rebels & Australia), 12 Damian de Allende (Stormers & South Africa) , 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi (Lions & South Africa) , 10 Handre Pollard (Bulls & South Africa) , 9 Leon Fukofuka (Auckland & Tonga), 8 Juan Manuel Leguizamon (Jaguares & Argentina), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers & South Africa) , 6 Siya Kolisi (Stormers & South Africa) , 5 Lood de Jager (Bulls & South Africa) , 4 Luke Jones (Bordeaux Begles & Australia), 3 Trevor Nyakane (Bulls & South Africa) , 2 Schalk Brits (South Africa) , 1 Wyatt Crockett (Crusaders & New Zealand, captain)

Substitutes: 16 Steven Kitshoff (Stormers & South Africa) , 17 Malcolm Marx (Lions & South Africa) , 18 Anton Peikrishvili (Cardiff Blues & Georgia), 19 Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Stormers & South Africa) , 20 Jordan Taufua (Crusaders), 21 Frank Lomani (Rebels & Fiji), 22 Jesse Kriel (Bulls & South Africa) , 23 Elton Jantjies (Lions & South Africa)

Argentina

15 Juan Cruz Mallia, 14 Sebastian Cancelliere, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Bautista Ezcurra, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 9 Martin Landajo, 8 Rodrigo Bruni, 7 Tomas Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera (captain), 5 Matias Alemanno, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Santiago Medrano, 2 Julian Montoya, 1 Juan Pablo Zeiss.

Substitutes: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Lucio Sordoni, 19 Tomas Lavanini, 20 Santiago Grondova, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 23 Santiago Carreras

Source: Sport24