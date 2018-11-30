29 November 2018

South Africa: Eskom Implements Stage 1 Load Shedding

Eskom is currently implementing Stage 1 load shedding as a result of increased generation plant being out for planned maintenance and unplanned outages.

Stage 1 rotational load shedding requires 1 000MW to be load shed nationwide.

Load shedding is conducted as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.

The power utility began implementing Stage 1 load shedding at midday while also advising customers to check their load shedding schedules on its website (http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za).

Eskom customers can also contact the Customer Contact Centre at 0860 037 566.

Load shedding is scheduled to be carried out until 10pm tonight.

"We encourage residents and businesses to please use electricity sparingly to ease the demand of electricity. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand," said the power utility on Thursday.

On Monday, the power utility said while the power system remains tight and vulnerable, the probability of load shedding is minimum.

