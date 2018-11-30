South Africa: Mounting Violent Attacks On State Auditors 'A Crime Against the State'

analysis

The Auditor-General of South Africa warned Parliament to expect an upsurge in violent crimes against members of the AG team as they traverse the country finalising local government audits.

This article was first published by Notes from the House

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu told a meeting of the Standing Committee on the Auditor General that the last spike in crimes against AG staff coincided with the release of municipal audit reports, which prompted him to call on Parliament to take the matter seriously and draw up a security plan involving the South African Police Services (SAPS) and the Department of Co-operative and Traditional Governance.

He also advised local governments to get their houses in order before the audit as a "proactive move" to avoid the threats around detection of financial mismanagement, which had led to the attacks on AG staff seen earlier in 2018. "That would help a...