South Africa: Gigaba a Malicious, Nasty Speaker of Untruths, Says Cheryl Carolus

Cheryl Carolus told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that to this day she remains baffled by how Malusi Gigaba, previously regarded as one of the rising young political stars in the ANC, had fallen into this this untoward mess. 'He is not stupid. He is intellectually astute. But here was a grown person getting up to what was just madness.'

A mass exodus of members of the South African Airways Board in 2012 came on the back of repeated untruths and downright hostility from then Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Gigaba allegedly lied when he notified the Speaker of Parliament that SAA's annual September 2012 annual general meeting had been postponed due its audited financial statements not being ready while he had had them in hand for nearly a month.

This was part of startling testimony by former chairperson, Cheryl Carolus, at the State Capture inquiry on Thursday when she lifted the lid on a series of deeply disturbing events that culminated in her resignation and that of seven Board colleagues at the time.

