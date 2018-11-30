Malawi: Pamthunzi to Hold Fifth Holiday Farmers Market

Blantyre — Pamthunzi Sustainability Center (PSC) will hold its fifth holiday farmers market on December 1, 2018 at its premises in Kabula, Blantyre.

Among the products to be displayed on that day will be tailored, variety of food stuffs, arts and crafts and natural medicines.

In an interview on Thursday with Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Blantyre, Director of Pamthunzi, Chris Walker said the market aims at offering a vending place while building a network group of farmers.

"We have seen the kind of relationships farmers have built and a boost in their business from the past four markets, we want to sustain the networking and keep promoting their various businesses," he said.

Walker observed that the market also aims at promoting made in Malawi produces which are natural as possible.

He said "Most market fairs here in Malawi are full of imported products and they tend to leave out what we locally have, it is this time that we offer a chance to boost a market for local produce."

The Market is expected to have 40 vendors selling variety of natural and other products made in Malawi, according to Walker.

He additionally said there would be an opportunity where experts would go around pavilions to give advices to the vendors on how they could better their business.

"Pamthunzi plans to start training individuals or companies in permaculture once they have established partners which at the moment are difficult to find," Walker emphasized.

Pamthunzi started its operations in the country in 2004 and works in partnership with Sachi Shah, a recycle plastic project expert.