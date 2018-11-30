Malawi: Kasungu Municipal Council Struggling to Stop Street Vending

Kasungu — Kasungu Municipal Council is failing to decisively deal with street vending and relocate all vendors to designated vending sites.

Director of Administration at Kasungu Municipal Council, Elizabeth Banda acknowledged the problem in an interview on Wednesday, saying the vendors are reluctant to move off the streets despite efforts by the council to relocate them.

"The council is aware that vendors are plying businesses in undesignated places, especially along the roads. These areas are even prone to accidents. We have talked to the vendors through the market committees to leave the streets.

"Sometimes we use the mobile public address system but they still cling to these places," said Banda.

She said the council carries out random sweeping exercises to make sure that the vendors are no longer plying their trade in the streets but they still come back. The council has also put in place strategies to end the malpractice.

"We are publicizing the market by-laws, intensifying sweeping exercises, and we have also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the police and market vendors on street vending," she said.

She said the council is determined to end street vending to promote sanitation along the streets and enhance revenue collection.

Some of the street vendors complained in random interviews that space inside the main market is not adequate while others said they prefer to vend outside markets to avoid paying K150 market fee per day, saying it is too exorbitant considering the kind of businesses they conduct.