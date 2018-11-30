Namibia: Kazapua Retains Windhoek Mayorship

Incumbent Muesee Kazapua has been re-elected mayor of Windhoek at city council elections on Thursday.

Following today's election, Kazapua will serve a fourth term as mayor, while Loide Kaiyamo is the new deputy mayor.

During his acceptance speech, Kazapua said the city council and management would increase their efforts to create a sustainable city as lack of housing and basic services in informal settlements remain priority concerns and challenges.

Over the next year, he said, the city planned to focus on allocating plots to residents in informal settlements and installing prepaid water meters in households, starting with pensioners and residents of the northern and north-western suburbs. Kazapua said the Windhoek municipality would also prioritise provision of water and sanitation to residents in under-serviced areas, building affordable housing in informal settlements and investing in renewable energy.

"However, to achieve the set agenda, we will continue to need the active participation of our communities at all levels," he said.

The new management committee includes Agatha Ashilelo and Tecla Uwanga, while Matrid Ukeva, Moses Shiikwa and Matheus Amadhila were re-elected to the management committee.